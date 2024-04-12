Five-ish Points: Atlanta's major land deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

🗣️ Two Fulton County commissioners verbally fought at a public meeting this week over animal control services and $5.7 million in county water bills owed to Atlanta. (AJC)

🥪 Inflation is driving up food costs nationwide, but that's not happening at the Augusta National Golf Club. (AP)

🏗️ The Integral Group has finally consummated land deals with Atlanta Housing after eight years of protracted legal battles. (SaportaReport)

⚽️ Atlanta United plans to start construction this summer on a $23 million expansion of its Marietta training facility. (Atlanta United)