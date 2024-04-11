Five-ish Points: No winery inside gated community

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

💊 The state has launched a website on how to apply for grants from its $638 million share of the multi-state opioid settlement. (GPB)

🗳️ Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's still willing to oust Speaker Mike Johnson after the two lawmakers had their first one-on-one discussion Wednesday since she filed the resolution. (Axios)

🍾 Milton City Council members rejected a proposal that would have allowed a winery to operate within a gated community. (WSB-TV)

⚒️ Sen. Jon Ossoff is calling on Georgia officials to deny a proposal to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. (Read the letter)