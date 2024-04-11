Five-ish Points: No winery inside gated community
💊 The state has launched a website on how to apply for grants from its $638 million share of the multi-state opioid settlement. (GPB)
🗳️ Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's still willing to oust Speaker Mike Johnson after the two lawmakers had their first one-on-one discussion Wednesday since she filed the resolution. (Axios)
🍾 Milton City Council members rejected a proposal that would have allowed a winery to operate within a gated community. (WSB-TV)
⚒️ Sen. Jon Ossoff is calling on Georgia officials to deny a proposal to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. (Read the letter)
Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.