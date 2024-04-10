Apr 10, 2024 - News
Five-ish Points: The Georgia Capitol is getting a makeover
🪳Metro Atlanta and parts of southern and middle Georgia are prime spots for the tick that can cause a meat allergy in the people it bites. (AJC)
🚒 Riverdale's plan to outsource firefighting duties to Clayton County is on pause after community pushback. (Fox 5)
🏗️ Developers of Dunwoody's State Farm campus are moving forward with a plan to add apartments and up to 175 hotel rooms to the project. (Atlanta Business Chronicle)
🧱 Work will begin this summer on a $400 million renovation of the Georgia Capitol and construction of a new legislative building. (AJC)
