Apr 10, 2024 - News

Five-ish Points: The Georgia Capitol is getting a makeover

🪳Metro Atlanta and parts of southern and middle Georgia are prime spots for the tick that can cause a meat allergy in the people it bites. (AJC)

🚒 Riverdale's plan to outsource firefighting duties to Clayton County is on pause after community pushback. (Fox 5)

🏗️ Developers of Dunwoody's State Farm campus are moving forward with a plan to add apartments and up to 175 hotel rooms to the project. (Atlanta Business Chronicle)

🧱 Work will begin this summer on a $400 million renovation of the Georgia Capitol and construction of a new legislative building. (AJC)

