Five-ish Points: Vote on the best downtown OTP

🏢 The owner of the CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta said the iconic structure will be rebranded as "The Center." (AJC🔒)

A judge rejected former President Trump's attempt to get Georgia's election-racketeering case against him dismissed based on First Amendment claims. (Axios)

Members of Martin Luther King Jr.'s family visited Memphis yesterday to mark the 56th anniversary of his assassination. (Axios)

⚾ A Georgia Braves fan has shared a private video of Hank Aaron hitting his historic 715th home run. (AP)

🗳️ Which OTP suburb has the best downtown? Cast your vote in the final four. (Urbanize)

📬 Atlanta representatives in Congress are urging the USPS to address its "extreme delivery breakdowns."

