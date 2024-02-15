1 hour ago - Things to Do

Atlanta weekend: Fruit tree sale, Jewish film festival

🎞️ The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival kicks off its opening weekend at Atlanta-area theaters. (Through 2/26)

🖼️ The Spruill Gallery opens "Through Lines," an exhibition of Atlanta-based artists Amanda Banks, Gavin Bernard and Amberly Hui Hood. (Through 3/29)

🎭 Théâtre du Rêve presents classic comedy "Le Malade Imaginaire" (The Imaginary Invalid) at 7 Stages. (2/16-2/25)

🎺 The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine visits the Schwartz Center on its first U.S. tour since the conflict with Russia began. (Fri.)

👗 SCAD showcases the life and work of famed fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. (Through 6/2).

🍎 The Food Well Alliance hosts a fruit tree sale to raise money for the nonprofit's Orchard Project. (Sat.)

