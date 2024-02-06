Usher revises tour, will kick off in Atlanta with two more shows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Usher during a ceremony last year at Las Vegas City Hall. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher's ready to return to the A — and he's changing up his tour schedule to get here sooner.

What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Monday that the "Past, Present & Future" tour will now begin in Atlanta.

He'll play two shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Aug. 16 and 17.,

Then, he'll come back and play three more shows Oct. 17, 18 and 20.

By the numbers: That's a total of five Atlanta shows.

What they're saying: Usher announced the additional shows on X Monday morning, tweeting "​​I'm #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off."

What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

Presales begin Feb 14 at 10am.

Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.