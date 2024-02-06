Updated 20 mins ago - Things to Do
Usher revises tour, will kick off in Atlanta with two more shows
Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher's ready to return to the A — and he's changing up his tour schedule to get here sooner.
What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Monday that the "Past, Present & Future" tour will now begin in Atlanta.
- He'll play two shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Aug. 16 and 17.,
- Then, he'll come back and play three more shows Oct. 17, 18 and 20.
By the numbers: That's a total of five Atlanta shows.
What they're saying: Usher announced the additional shows on X Monday morning, tweeting "I'm #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off."
What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.
- Presales begin Feb 14 at 10am.
Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.
- He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.