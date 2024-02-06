Black History Month events in Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

No retelling of America's Black history is complete without Atlanta. So naturally the metro is filled with ways to commemorate Black History Month.

Here's a primer on some interesting events happening during the month:

🔬 The National Center for Civil and Human Rights explores the lives of Black activists, scientists and artists with scavenger hunts and other interactive experiences.

On Feb. 24, the museum will screen "The Space Race," a documentary about injustice and racism at NASA.

📚 Library systems in Fulton, DeKalb, Fayette, Cobb, Forsyth, Gwinnett and others have schedules packed with book challenges, performances, readings, children's activities and more.

🧒 For the kiddos: The Atlanta History Center hosts a "Homeschooled Day" on Feb. 15 with four "under told stories" about Black Atlantans.

The Children's Museum has planned interactive projects teaching colleges and physics through stories about Black artists and astronauts.

👋 Thomas here. I'm very interested in learning more about the Sequoyah Regional Library and History Cherokee's self-driving tour about Woodstock's Black history.

Also on my list: DeKalb County's Northlake-Barbara Loar library exhibit about the history of the Underground Railroad's "code quilts."

More events: Check out Oakland Cemetery, The APEX Museum, The College Football Hall of Fame, Marietta History Center, DeKalb History Center.