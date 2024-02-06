Black History Month events in Atlanta
No retelling of America's Black history is complete without Atlanta. So naturally the metro is filled with ways to commemorate Black History Month.
Here's a primer on some interesting events happening during the month:
🔬 The National Center for Civil and Human Rights explores the lives of Black activists, scientists and artists with scavenger hunts and other interactive experiences.
- On Feb. 24, the museum will screen "The Space Race," a documentary about injustice and racism at NASA.
📚 Library systems in Fulton, DeKalb, Fayette, Cobb, Forsyth, Gwinnett and others have schedules packed with book challenges, performances, readings, children's activities and more.
🧒 For the kiddos: The Atlanta History Center hosts a "Homeschooled Day" on Feb. 15 with four "under told stories" about Black Atlantans.
- The Children's Museum has planned interactive projects teaching colleges and physics through stories about Black artists and astronauts.
👋 Thomas here. I'm very interested in learning more about the Sequoyah Regional Library and History Cherokee's self-driving tour about Woodstock's Black history.
- Also on my list: DeKalb County's Northlake-Barbara Loar library exhibit about the history of the Underground Railroad's "code quilts."
More events: Check out Oakland Cemetery, The APEX Museum, The College Football Hall of Fame, Marietta History Center, DeKalb History Center.
