Black History Month events in Atlanta

Animated illustration of a Pan-African flag waving over a calendar showing the month of February.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

No retelling of America's Black history is complete without Atlanta. So naturally the metro is filled with ways to commemorate Black History Month.

Here's a primer on some interesting events happening during the month:

🔬 The National Center for Civil and Human Rights explores the lives of Black activists, scientists and artists with scavenger hunts and other interactive experiences.

  • On Feb. 24, the museum will screen "The Space Race," a documentary about injustice and racism at NASA.

📚 Library systems in Fulton, DeKalb, Fayette, Cobb, Forsyth, Gwinnett and others have schedules packed with book challenges, performances, readings, children's activities and more.

🧒 For the kiddos: The Atlanta History Center hosts a "Homeschooled Day" on Feb. 15 with four "under told stories" about Black Atlantans.

  • The Children's Museum has planned interactive projects teaching colleges and physics through stories about Black artists and astronauts.

👋 Thomas here. I'm very interested in learning more about the Sequoyah Regional Library and History Cherokee's self-driving tour about Woodstock's Black history.

  • Also on my list: DeKalb County's Northlake-Barbara Loar library exhibit about the history of the Underground Railroad's "code quilts."

More events: Check out Oakland Cemetery, The APEX Museum, The College Football Hall of Fame, Marietta History Center, DeKalb History Center.

