Data: Pro Football Reference; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Believe it or not, the Atlanta Falcons' churn of quarterbacks over the past five years was among the lowest in the NFL. But stability doesn't necessarily guarantee success.

Why it matters: The loss-prone Falcons have a talented roster — except for the man under center. Filling that gap is job No. 1 for new head coach Raheem Morris.

State of (offseason) play: On Monday, the Falcons announced Zac Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams — a seven-year NFL quarterback veteran, including one season with Atlanta — as the team's next offensive coordinator.

Wide receivers coach T.J. Yates will focus on training the quarterbacks, the AJC reports.

The big picture: Fans know it. Coaches know it. And opponents definitely know it. The Atlanta Falcons need a franchise quarterback department. Fast.