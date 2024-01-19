Georgia's quippy road signs banned by Feds
Enjoy those funny signs on metro Atlanta interstates while you can.
Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration says states must phase out humorous messaging over the coming years. Agency officials say the quips and one-liners can confuse and distract motorists and "adversely affect respect for the sign."
Zoom in: In Georgia, that means no more "Drive like your momma is watchin'," "You are allowed to use turn signals, we checked" or "You look great but the selfie can wait."
- GDOT's held contests for new messages, which include earnest reminders to protect road workers, and to promote COVID-19 prevention efforts.
Details: States have two years to implement the federal agency's new guidelines, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.
- Signs should be simple and relevant and avoid messaging with "obscure or secondary meanings," including pop culture references or anything "intended to be humorous," the FHA says.
What they're saying: GDOT declined to comment to Axios on the change.
The big picture: For some motorists, including our colleagues in Boston and Chicago, the signs were sometimes the only bright spot of their commutes.
Bottom line: We'll always have the Corey Tower, Atlanta.
