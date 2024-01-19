Share on email (opens in new window)

Enjoy those funny signs on metro Atlanta interstates while you can.

Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration says states must phase out humorous messaging over the coming years. Agency officials say the quips and one-liners can confuse and distract motorists and "adversely affect respect for the sign."

Zoom in: In Georgia, that means no more "Drive like your momma is watchin'," "You are allowed to use turn signals, we checked" or "You look great but the selfie can wait."

GDOT's held contests for new messages, which include earnest reminders to protect road workers, and to promote COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Details: States have two years to implement the federal agency's new guidelines, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.

Signs should be simple and relevant and avoid messaging with "obscure or secondary meanings," including pop culture references or anything "intended to be humorous," the FHA says.

What they're saying: GDOT declined to comment to Axios on the change.

The big picture: For some motorists, including our colleagues in Boston and Chicago, the signs were sometimes the only bright spot of their commutes.

Bottom line: We'll always have the Corey Tower, Atlanta.