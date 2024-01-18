6 things to do in Atlanta this weekend, including Cirque du Soleil and the winter wine festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's gonna be cold, but if you don't want to hibernate the weekend away, check out these events:

🎪There are only a few days left to check out Cirque du Soleil Echo at Atlantic Station. (Thursday–Sunday)

💿 Music Bingo with Dirty South trivia will return Friday to Urban Tree Cidery. This month's theme is the early 2000s. (Friday)

🤼 WWE Friday Night Smackdown will hold its first event of 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Friday)

🍷 Atlanta Winter Wine Festival will host two sessions (noon–4pm and 6–10pm) at Guardian Works. (Sat.)

The Bearing Witness program with Holocaust survivor George Rishfeld starts at 2pm at The Bremen Museum (Sunday)

🚂 The annual Atlanta Model Train Show & Sale is happening 9am–4pm at Gas South Convention Center. (Saturday)