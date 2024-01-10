Politic-ATL: New housing, health care laws

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Atlanta City Council amended the city's Housing Code on Monday to refine their fight against problematic property owners.

Driving the news: Atlanta is struggling to track down some landlords because they hide behind LLCs or businesses.

Negligent property owners face a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.

City Councilwoman Andrea Boone's legislation applies these penalties to LLCs, businesses and people.

What they're saying: City attorney Amber Robinson told City Council's public safety committee last month the new law also gives them more flexibility in the number of fines it can issue to violators.

State of play: The amended legislation is the latest effort by city officials to crack down on apartment complexes that have been identified by the AJC and activists as hotbeds for crime.

The condemned Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta are a stark example of this issue.

Last week, the mayor's top policy adviser told the Atlanta Civic Circle that Forest Cove will finally be razed before April.

What we're watching: Will this legislation encourage big landlords to do better?

🏥 Health care contract proposal

Atlanta City Hall is considering plans to work with Mercy Care for $5.5 million to provide health care to low-income residents.

Why it matters: Metro Atlanta lawmakers are trying to address health care disparities that they are partially blaming on Wellstar Health System.

Wellstar is planning to close its urgent care center in East Point on Friday.

Wellstar previously shut down two of its hospitals — Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward and Atlanta Medical Center-South in East Point — in 2022.

Details: Mercy Care, formerly known as Saint Joseph's Mercy Care Services, is a federally qualified health center and Atlanta's only health care for the homeless program, according to its website.

The health care provider accepts most insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale based on household income for the uninsured.

What's next: The city council will likely discuss the details of this ordinance at Tuesday's Community Development/Human Services Committee meeting.