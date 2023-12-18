Five great Atlanta and Georgia books for the holidays

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sara A.H. Butler's "Fortune and Folly." Cover: Courtesy of University of Georgia Press

It's the holiday season. Give your loved ones a book. Or read one while hiding from your loved ones. Here's a handful by local and Georgia authors:

🍜 "Eggs Rolls and Sweet Tea." Smyrna resident Natalie Keng mixes cuisines and styles with more than 100 recipes inspired and informed by growing up in the South.

🏛️ "Architecture of the Last Colony." Edited by historic preservation advocate Mark E. McDonald, this photo-rich book surveys stellar Georgia bungalows, mansions and even folk-art homes that have survived the wrecking ball.

🛶 "Keeping the Chattahoochee." Founding Upper Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Sally Sierer Bethea recounts her battles and challenges protecting metro Atlanta's waterway.

📚 "Life and Other Love Songs." Anissa Gray's second novel set over several decades that explores the devastating toll a Black father's sudden disappearance takes on his family.

🤑 "Fortune and Folly." Sara A.H. Butler digs deep to tell the story of Asa G. Candler, Jr., "the South's most eccentric millionaire" and the son of Coca-Cola's founder.

Find more great 2023 reads at Atlanta Magazine