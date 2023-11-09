Share on email (opens in new window)

Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, so why not take a moment to commemorate their service?

Here are opportunities to do that, plus other events happening this weekend.

👪 Atlanta Parent Magazine created a great roundup of Veterans Day events for families to attend. (Saturday–Sunday)

🎄 The Stone Mountain Christmas event will feature park attractions, music, and shows. (Saturday)

🦸 The Atlanta Comic Convention will have more than a million comics, toys and collectibles. (Sunday)

🎤 Karaoke Against Cancer is a fundraiser for families impacted by pediatric cancer. (Saturday)

🍷 The Atlanta Fall Wine Festival is taking place in the Historic Fourth Ward Park. (Saturday)

There's also a Thanksgiving Wine Tasting at Wine Shoe. (Saturday)

🎨 The Eyedrum Art & Music Gallery is celebrating its 25th birthday with interactive art and music, including a piñata party. (Saturday–Sunday)

👗 Poplanta will showcase trends in fashion, food & entrepreneurship at The HBUC photography center. (Saturday–Sunday)

💃🏿 The Sweet Spot, an all-Black nationally touring burlesque troupe, will be at Center Stage. (Sunday)