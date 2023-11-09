Veterans Day Parade, Stone Mountain Christmas return
Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, so why not take a moment to commemorate their service?
- Here are opportunities to do that, plus other events happening this weekend.
👪 Atlanta Parent Magazine created a great roundup of Veterans Day events for families to attend. (Saturday–Sunday)
🎄 The Stone Mountain Christmas event will feature park attractions, music, and shows. (Saturday)
🦸 The Atlanta Comic Convention will have more than a million comics, toys and collectibles. (Sunday)
🎤 Karaoke Against Cancer is a fundraiser for families impacted by pediatric cancer. (Saturday)
🍷 The Atlanta Fall Wine Festival is taking place in the Historic Fourth Ward Park. (Saturday)
- There's also a Thanksgiving Wine Tasting at Wine Shoe. (Saturday)
🎨 The Eyedrum Art & Music Gallery is celebrating its 25th birthday with interactive art and music, including a piñata party. (Saturday–Sunday)
👗 Poplanta will showcase trends in fashion, food & entrepreneurship at The HBUC photography center. (Saturday–Sunday)
💃🏿 The Sweet Spot, an all-Black nationally touring burlesque troupe, will be at Center Stage. (Sunday)
