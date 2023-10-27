Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fall is in full swing, and leaf season is upon us.

Why it matters: It's time to decide whether you're going to break out the rake or leaf blower — or let the leaves lie.

Atlanta offers these alternatives for leaf disposal:

Mulch 'em: Shredding leaves is good for your lawn and garden, and most mowers have a mulching setting. It's quick, cheap and easy.

Shredding leaves is good for your lawn and garden, and most mowers have a mulching setting. It's quick, cheap and easy. Compost 'em: This can enhance your soil and save space at the landfill.

This can enhance your soil and save space at the landfill. Bag 'em: Put them in biodegradable paper bags — definitely not plastic — at your curb.

Put them in biodegradable paper bags — definitely not plastic — at your curb. Bin 'em: Atlanta allows you to stuff a curbside container no larger than 32 gallons with "yard trimmings" written on the side.

Our Axios Austin colleague Asher Price shared some of his hacks for raking leaves, and they were too good not to share:

Wait till right after a rain, when the leaves clump together nicely, making them easier to rake up.

Use a small child to stuff down the leaves. Gently lift a sub-6-year-old by the armpits and place them in the seemingly full-of-leaves garbage can. Ask the child to stomp or dance.

Or … just leave them.

They'll break down naturally, ultimately enriching your soil, as this TikTok explains.

The bottom line: If you're leaning toward a leaf blower, think of your neighbors before you decide to run it when some of us might be sleeping.