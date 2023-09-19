The Atlanta Opera takes on Stephen King's "The Shining"
Stephen King's haunting tale about a winter caretaker's descent into madness at a grand hotel in the mountains has arrived at the opera.
What's happening: The Atlanta Opera returns to the Alliance Theatre to present the stage version of "The Shining."
Why it matters: All work and no play make Axios readers seek out a night at the opera.
Details: Written by composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, the operatic adaptation of the psychological horror classic has become one of the season's most anticipated works.
- Timothy Myers will conduct the 11-run show.
Of note: Unlike the 2016 premiere featuring a 60-member orchestra and elaborate sets, the Atlanta Opera's "The Shining" is scaled back to focus on the characters and feed into the story's claustrophobic tone, Tomer Zvulun, the opera's general and artistic director, told Arts ATL.
Details: The show runs until Oct. 1. Check the opera's website for exact dates.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.