Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Craig Irvin as Jack Torrance. Photo: Rafterman/courtesy of The Atlanta Opera

Stephen King's haunting tale about a winter caretaker's descent into madness at a grand hotel in the mountains has arrived at the opera.

What's happening: The Atlanta Opera returns to the Alliance Theatre to present the stage version of "The Shining."

Why it matters: All work and no play make Axios readers seek out a night at the opera.

Details: Written by composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, the operatic adaptation of the psychological horror classic has become one of the season's most anticipated works.

Timothy Myers will conduct the 11-run show.

Of note: Unlike the 2016 premiere featuring a 60-member orchestra and elaborate sets, the Atlanta Opera's "The Shining" is scaled back to focus on the characters and feed into the story's claustrophobic tone, Tomer Zvulun, the opera's general and artistic director, told Arts ATL.

Details: The show runs until Oct. 1. Check the opera's website for exact dates.