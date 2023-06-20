15 hours ago - Food and Drink
Alcohall now open for your imbibing needs at Pullman Yards
Pullman Yards has opened the doors on AlcoHall, a roughly 74,000 square foot beer, wine and liquor hall.
Details: Picture a food hall. Now replace all the food with booze.
- People hop from stall to stall to order drinks and can throw in activities, like a mechanical bull and billiards, darts and live music. If you're hungry, head to Dailies and Sides, and Fishmonger.
Of note: The hall is located in the mixed-use district's "Building One," a former upholstery and engineering shop from the property's former days as a rail yard, Eater reports.
Zoom in: Vendors include Don Papa (Philippine rum), Wicked Weed (beer), Desert Door (sotol) and The House of Suntory (whisky).
