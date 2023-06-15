How much rental space $1,500 will get you in Atlanta
One square foot of rental space in Atlanta is almost double the cost of a square foot in Columbus.
Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 can get you a 788-square-foot apartment in Atlanta, slightly larger than the national average of 782 square feet, according to a new report from listing service RentCafe.
The big picture: The rental market is thriving as homes for sale are limited and interest rates are high. People in Gen Z are also prioritizing location over home size, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.
- Those renters are influencing development in big cities, from smaller floor plans to next-level amenities and conveniences.
Zoom in: Consider this house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms (nearly 1,500 square feet) and a fenced-in yard in Columbus for rent for $1,500.
- In Macon, you can snag a historic 1,200-square-foot, two-bed, two-bath house for the same price.
😑 Yes, but: That budget will get you this 575-square-foot apartment with one bedroom in Midtown Atlanta.
- And if you want to get close to downtown Savannah, you're looking at a 600-square-foot carriage house with one bedroom and one bathroom.
Between the lines: Smaller cities with big apartments are on the rise, especially in tech hubs that draw jobseekers, says Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, a sister company of RentCafe.
- Also, millennials are seeking more space as they age and build families.
Be smart: Rent is rising faster than income nationwide.
- The median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their monthly income on average rent, per the latest report from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm.
Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country, a new Redfin report shares.
