How much rental space $1,500 will get you in Atlanta

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes 200 largest U.S. cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

One square foot of rental space in Atlanta is almost double the cost of a square foot in Columbus.

Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 can get you a 788-square-foot apartment in Atlanta, slightly larger than the national average of 782 square feet, according to a new report from listing service RentCafe.

The big picture: The rental market is thriving as homes for sale are limited and interest rates are high. People in Gen Z are also prioritizing location over home size, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Those renters are influencing development in big cities, from smaller floor plans to next-level amenities and conveniences.

Zoom in: Consider this house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms (nearly 1,500 square feet) and a fenced-in yard in Columbus for rent for $1,500.

In Macon, you can snag a historic 1,200-square-foot, two-bed, two-bath house for the same price.

😑 Yes, but: That budget will get you this 575-square-foot apartment with one bedroom in Midtown Atlanta.

And if you want to get close to downtown Savannah, you're looking at a 600-square-foot carriage house with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Between the lines: Smaller cities with big apartments are on the rise, especially in tech hubs that draw jobseekers, says Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, a sister company of RentCafe.

Also, millennials are seeking more space as they age and build families.

Be smart: Rent is rising faster than income nationwide.

The median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their monthly income on average rent, per the latest report from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm.

Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country, a new Redfin report shares.