How much rental space $1,500 will get you in Atlanta

Sami Sparber
Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes 200 largest U.S. cities; Chart: Axios Visuals
One square foot of rental space in Atlanta is almost double the cost of a square foot in Columbus.

Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 can get you a 788-square-foot apartment in Atlanta, slightly larger than the national average of 782 square feet, according to a new report from listing service RentCafe.

The big picture: The rental market is thriving as homes for sale are limited and interest rates are high. People in Gen Z are also prioritizing location over home size, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Zoom in: Consider this house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms (nearly 1,500 square feet) and a fenced-in yard in Columbus for rent for $1,500.

😑 Yes, but: That budget will get you this 575-square-foot apartment with one bedroom in Midtown Atlanta.

Between the lines: Smaller cities with big apartments are on the rise, especially in tech hubs that draw jobseekers, says Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, a sister company of RentCafe.

  • Also, millennials are seeking more space as they age and build families.

Be smart: Rent is rising faster than income nationwide.

  • The median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their monthly income on average rent, per the latest report from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm.

Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country, a new Redfin report shares.

