The best things to do this summer in Atlanta

School's out, the days are getting longer and lines are forming around King of Pops stands all over the city. In other words, it's unofficially summer in ATL.

And Axios Atlanta has its top picks for how to make the most of it.

🍿 Popcorn under the stars

While the days may be hot, the nights are getting perfect for outdoor activities like movie viewing.

Driving the news: Metro Atlanta is stocked with outdoor movie options this summer. And most are free!

Grab a blanket or a chair, bring your own popcorn and head on out.

Colony Square: One Thursday a month from April to October, watch a movie in "Midtown's Living Room" at Colony Square.

"Finding Nemo" is up next at 7pm on July 13. (Details)

Douglasville: Screen on the Green features food trucks and family fun at Hunter Memorial Park.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" will start at dusk on July 7. Harper Field opens at 6pm. (Details)

Mall of Georgia: Movies Under the Stars happens at the Mall of Georgia's Village Amphitheater.

"Moana" is scheduled for June 24. Festivities kick off at 5pm and the movie starts at 7pm. (Details)

Peachtree Corners: Flicks on the Green happens monthly at Peachtree Corners' Town Green.

"Back to the Future" is set for 7pm on July 1. (Details)

Johns Creek: Summer Movies at Newtown Park features food trucks and pre-show activities like an inflatable moonwalk and face painting.

"DC League of Super-Pets" is scheduled for July 14. Gates open at 7pm and the movie starts at dusk. (Details)

😍 And of course, the Starlight: This one will cost you money, but it's worth it for Atlanta's iconic drive-in theater — best enjoyed in the summer.

Bring your own provisions, turn on your FM dial, sit back and relax. (Details)

🍿 Thomas' thought bubble: During the pandemic I learned how to make stovetop popcorn to serve at backyard viewing parties. (I used this recipe.)

Can't go wrong with making some at home and enjoying at the show.

2. 🍨 You scream, we all scream

Photo: Courtesy of Wendy Golding/The Creamy Spot

Make some time for ice cream this summer. Some ideas:

🍦 The Creamy Spot: A plant-based ice cream company from Westview that you can find at weekly markets like Piedmont Park & Grant Park Farmers Markets, and periodic pop-ups. Try the S'mocookie Sundae!

🍦 Sarah Jean's Ice Cream Shop: The Marietta Square mainstay that a young Thomas used to frequent when he'd skateboard as an awkward teen. Try the banana split or the dozens of ice cream flavors to keep cool during a festival or outdoor concert.

🍦 Mr. Tino's Ice Cream Shop: Roswell's hidden gem for Mexican ice cream and desserts. Go crazy!

🍦 Morelli's: Since 2008, this East Atlanta staple has expanded to Virginia Highlands and Chattahoochee Food Works. Daily flavors are posted online.

Yes, and: If you simply cannot get enough, visit the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on July 22 in Piedmont Park.

3. 🇺🇸 Cheering on the Peachtree

Cue Matthew Wilder's “Break My Stride.” Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

The Peachtree Road Race, the summer event that unites Atlanta, is set for its 54th year on July 4.

Details: Registered runners (and walkers), sure as day, meet at Lenox at your appointed time.

🏁 For the cheerleaders, we have some pro tips:

Tod M. and his family prefer the E. Rivers side of Peachtree at Peachtree Battle.

"We use whatever is on people's T-shirts or something about what they're wearing to call them out and cheer them on. "Waffle in the House!" "You're flying, Delta!" "World-class pace, pink tutu!"

Kristi S., Atlanta runner extraordinaire, says, "anyone who can grab a spot near Henry’s as we go down 10th Street or hang out by the rainbow crosswalk, you’re golden. And this is where we need you!"

Joe B. has run or walked the race more than 30 times.

Here are some of his cheer spot recs, "from the point of view of one of us who challenges P'tree at the crack of dawn in skivvies."

🍻 Between Peachtree Road Methodist Church and the Roswell/Peachtree split: "Runners are reaching their strides to cheers of nearby neighborhood residents mushed in with a younger, bar set — some may have claimed their places the night before based on the piles of dead soldiers."

⛪️ St. Philip’s Cathedral: "Rev. Sam Candler and his holy water sprinkling attract a big crowd of supporters."

📣 The towers near Peachtree Battle: "Runners are seeing the bottom of Cardiac Hill to shouts of 'You can do it!' from the sidelines."

🏳️‍🌈 Bars along 10th Street: "A rowdy crowd of early finishers mixed with eclectic Midtown locals makes for a fun final dash across the finish line."

4. 🛶 Photo to go: Your new splash day launch

Photo: Courtesy of National Park Service

Your summer Chattahoochee adventures are about to get a lot smoother.

Driving the news: Check out the brand-new step-down ramp at Powers Island for tubers, rafters and boaters.

The repair was funded using park entrance fees.

Be smart: You can rent your vessels at Nantahala Outdoor Center's outpost on site.

🤤 Emma's thought bubble: If you go on a Saturday, be sure to stop at Heirloom Market BBQ.

🤟 Thomas' thought bubble: Once the water levels are high enough, I'm popping my kayak on the launch ramp (just out of the frame above) and sliding into the water.