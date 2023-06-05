City Hall prepares for final training center funding vote

The administrative and classroom buildings at the proposed 85-acre public safety training center. Rendering: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Hundreds of activists are expected to converge on City Hall on Monday as the Atlanta City Council votes on whether the controversial police and fire training center dubbed "Cop City" by opponents moves forward.

Why it matters: It will likely be the final time that the Council weighs in on the 85-acre complex under construction on city-owned land in southwest DeKalb County.

Details: Today's vote will decide whether taxpayers should contribute $31 million in public funds to build the center. The Atlanta Police Foundation says it would fund the remainder with private funding, a loan and tax credits. The foundation is overseeing the $90-million project.

Yes, but: The public's tab will be much more than that $31 million. In May, the Atlanta Community Press Collective first reported the city would pay the foundation an additional $1.2 million each year — totaling roughly $36 million over 30 years — in a lease-back agreement to pay off the construction loan.

At the end of the agreement, the city would outright own the training center, which supporters say the city needs to attract and train police and fire candidates.

What they're saying: Mayor Andre Dickens' administration said those payments — OK'd by the Council in December 2021 — would cost the city $200,000 less than the cash they're currently spending to lease facilities each year. They have likened the arrangement to paying off a mortgage.

"A lot of folks who are surprised probably didn’t really get as far into the details as they probably should have," Council member Michael Julian Bond, who acknowledged the city should have been more clear with the public about the deal, told the AJC last week.

"But this is the same type of arrangement, in principle, that we've done with these other public-private partnerships that the city has done in the past."

What's next: The Council meeting starts at 1pm. View it online.