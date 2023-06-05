The creative, strange and powerful Atlanta Fringe Festival returns
The Atlanta Fringe Festival, a "weeklong theatre binge" featuring improv, magic and even an absurd Southern gothic soap opera kicks off Monday at venues around town.
What's happening: From now until June 11, artists — whom organizers select via lottery — will perform experimental, unconventional and highly creative works for audiences seeking a little more surprise with their drama.
Details: Shows include Jamie Campbell's "Big Dad Energy" stand-up performance about fatherhood, suhREEtah's "Teeth: Uh Morality Play" acapella performance and Doyle Smiens' one-man show about coming out as gay called "Truth Be Told."
What we're watching: "Five/5ths of Ghostbusters," a "reimagining" of the classic film by five performance troupes, Monday night at 7 Stages.
