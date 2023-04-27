NFL draft could help Falcons have a winning season

Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick 8th in the NFL draft, Axios' Ross Terrell writes.

State of play: Atlanta finished 7-10 in the 2022 season, which was good for last place in the NFC South.

It also marked the fifth year in a row the Falcons ended the season with a losing record.

This offseason, the team finally had enough money to add free agents and build a roster that has been devoid of talent for the past two seasons.

Get smart: Atlanta still has a lot of areas to improve, mainly along the defensive line, in the secondary and adding some depth at the receiver position.

The Falcons also need to determine if second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is the right player to start.

All signs this offseason point to the team's leadership believing in him.

What we're watching: Mock drafts have Atlanta going defense with their first pick — either cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois or edge rusher Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

It would be the first time since the 2020 draft the Falcons used their top pick on a defensive player and just the second time since 2018.

Atlanta could also take running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas — a prediction that has gained steam in recent weeks given Robinson's versatility and potential fit in the Falcons' run-heavy offense.

The bottom line: Atlanta will be a better team in 2023 than they were last year.

The added talent in the offseason plus a smart draft should allow them to finally finish with a winning record and perhaps contend for an NFC South crown in a weak division.

Watch it: Thursday night at 8 on ABC, ESPN or NFL Network.