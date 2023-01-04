When the wrong Scott Stallings got invited to the Masters

Scott Stallings qualified for the Masters this April for the third time ever. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A man named Scott Stallings received an invitation to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta.

Why it matters: It wasn’t PGA Tour pro Scott Stallings. It was an Atlanta realtor (and amateur golfer) with the same name.

Driving the news: Realtor Scott Stallings received the invitation by mistake and DM-ed pro Scott Stallings on Instagram explaining the mixup.

"I'm really not kidding I promise," the Georgia man wrote to Stallings, according to screenshots the golfer posted on social media.

He later shipped the invitation to its rightful owner.

Between the lines: According to ESPN, Stallings explained he used to have a sports management company with an office on St. Simons, right next to a condo owned by the other Stallings.

Apparently, both also have wives named Jennifer.

What we're watching: The amateur golfer Stallings will still be making a Masters appearance. Pro Stallings said he's gifting him practice-round tickets and taking him to dinner as a thank you.

State of play: Stallings — who's ranked 54th in the world — last played in the Masters in 2014. This April will be his third appearance ever, per ESPN.