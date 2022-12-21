Axios Atlanta's favorite stories of 2022

This was Axios Atlanta’s first full calendar year of existence. To celebrate, we wanted to throw it back to some of our favorite stories of the year.

Emma: After a chaotic election year, sometimes I can't even remember what I wrote! But a few stories stick out in my memory.

An investigation into the problems with Gov. Brian Kemp's $350 cash assistance payment rollout, in collaboration with the AJC. This took months, but we shone a light on complaints that weren’t getting enough attention.

A profile of Macon, and why it's cool and deserves more love.

Deep dives into the bios and finances of Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp. We know these people, their faces and their stump speeches. But with these stories, we set out to learn more about their careers and how they've both come to be millionaires.

Kristal: This year was challenging for me personally, so I didn’t do as many deep dives as I’d hoped. However, here are some stories I wrote that count as favorites:

My exit interview with Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director. Barron was honest and upfront about what he went through. He now has a podcast that explores elections-related news and other current events around the country.

The Cobb County city of Powder Springs wants to attract more people to its downtown and is undertaking some big projects to achieve that goal.

This one, which went live yesterday, focuses on what some Atlanta leaders are proposing to curb youth violence in the city and what advocates say they need to consider.

A year after the March 16, 2021, spa shootings, Asian Americans around metro Atlanta channeled their anguish from that event into advocacy for their communities.

Thomas: This past year has been one of the most fun I’ve had as a journalist and I’m proud of what we produced and presented to y’all. These are some of my favorites.