Gas price drop in Georgia ahead of the holidays

Georgia’s average gas price is continuing to drop ahead of the holiday season. Now it sits at $2.87.

Driving the news: This mirrors a drop in the national average price, too — but Georgia’s remains about 40 cents less than the national.

What’s happening: According to AAA, less driving, bad weather and lower oil costs are causing the decrease.

Zoom in: Georgians have also benefited from a suspension of the state gas tax since March. Gov. Brian Kemp estimates that the suspension has saved Georgians 29 cents per gallon since then (a grand total of more than $1 billion).

What’s next: The state gas tax will remain suspended until Jan. 10, but Kemp warned last week that the suspension was “always intended as a short-term answer of a much larger issue.”