Arrests made in Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic Station shootings

Mayor Andre Dickens announces the arrests of suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 77-year-old woman in Buckhead and the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station. Credit: Kristal Dixon/Axios

Atlanta police have made arrests in two disturbing homicide cases that shook the city and left leaders wondering what can be done to curb crime here.

Driving the news: Antonio Brown, 23, is in custody for the stabbing death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday.

Bowles was found dead Saturday the garage of her home inside the gated Buckhead community off West Paces Ferry Road.

Also, police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the Nov. 26 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station.

The teen, who lives in Clayton County, is the third juvenile arrested in the shooting.

Between the lines: In the Bowles case, police said they believed she interrupted the suspect as he tried to steal her 2021 Lexus Rx 350 earlier that day, the AJC reported.

Deputy police chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators believe Brown entered Bowles’ complex on foot, but they are investigating how he was able to bypass security gates.

The big picture: Dickens said he hopes the arrests send a message.

“Let me be very clear to those who will want to do harm in our community, who will want to perpetrate these crimes: if you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” he said.

By the numbers: Dickens said Atlanta has 10,428 security cameras integrated into the city’s network and another 6,564 that are registered with the city, which allow officers to use surveillance footage to aid in their investigations.

Eleanor Bowles’ son, Michael, who found his mother's body, said in a statement that "the wheels of justice have begun to move for my mother," who "had an incredibly positive impact on everyone she met."