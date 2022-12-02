14 mins ago - News
Atlanta's Spotify Wrapped
Drake was Atlanta's most listened to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Spotify Wrapped list.
- Rounding out the top 5 were Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Lil' Baby and Bad Bunny.
Most streamed song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles
Most streamed genre: Rap (no surprise there)
🥴 Kristal's thought bubble: Really, y'all? Drake?! Our musical tastes are all over the map.
- I'm also intrigued by Morgan Wallen coming in third.
- At least we got Lil' Baby representing Atlanta on the list.
