Drake performs during Wicked featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake was Atlanta's most listened to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Spotify Wrapped list.

Rounding out the top 5 were Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Lil' Baby and Bad Bunny.

Most streamed song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Most streamed genre: Rap (no surprise there)

🥴 Kristal's thought bubble: Really, y'all? Drake?! Our musical tastes are all over the map.