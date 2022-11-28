'Tis the season for pop-up shops to sprout throughout metro Atlanta and give you an excuse to wear that one terrible sweater. Please drink responsibly and let the Lyft sleigh carry you home.

Of note: These popular pop-ups are packed throughout the holiday season, so check if reservations are required.

Eastside Trail-adjacent

Amble on the Beltline to Midtown Promenade for Miracle Bar, a tacky sweater-filled and ever-bustling pop-up bringing the “nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.”

Braves the elements

Dancing Elves Disco, an Ugly Sweater Party and more await at Tinsel Tavern, Live! at The Battery’s pop-up running Dec. 1-24. Be on the lookout for special guests, including the Grinch.

Yuletide in Alpharetta

The creators of Santa’s Fantastical come to Avalon with Santa's Secret 'Stache, a colorful "whimsical wonderland" serving up themed cocktails — e.g., Sleigh All Day and Noggin' on Heaven's Door — and sweets from Milk Bar.

Blue Christmas

Ponce City Market's Biltong Bar hosts the Blitzen Room, replete with copious amounts of egg nog and custom cocktails inspired by the arguably holiday movies like "Trading Places," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Die Hard" (guess the name of the latter).

Yes, and: Check out Eater Atlanta, Atlanta Eats, and AJC for more options.