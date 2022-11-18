The Falcons host the Chicago Bears this weekend for what should be an exciting matchup between two proud and scrappy cities with middling football teams.

And so, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann volunteered to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans on Sunday.

Here's Justin:

🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. French onion, ranch, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several kinds of cheese, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crockpot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.

Justin’s thought bubble: "Bears fans have circled this game on the calendar because former GM Ryan Pace is now with the Falcons. We'd like nothing more than to get a win over the guy who drafted Mitch Trubisky."

Here are our recommendations for ATL-friendly hor d'oeuvres to Justin.