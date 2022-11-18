Eat Their Lunch: Chicago Bears
The Falcons host the Chicago Bears this weekend for what should be an exciting matchup between two proud and scrappy cities with middling football teams.
- And so, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann volunteered to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans on Sunday.
Here's Justin:
🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. French onion, ranch, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several kinds of cheese, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!
🥩 Crockpot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.
🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.
Justin’s thought bubble: "Bears fans have circled this game on the calendar because former GM Ryan Pace is now with the Falcons. We'd like nothing more than to get a win over the guy who drafted Mitch Trubisky."
Here are our recommendations for ATL-friendly hor d'oeuvres to Justin.
