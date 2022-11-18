1 hour ago - Sports

Eat Their Lunch: Chicago Bears

Thomas Wheatley
A Chicago Bears football player looks to his right while running with the ball and his teammates block for him

"Stop that quarterback Justin Fields! He's got a Pepsi!" Photo: Brian Cassella via Getty Images

The Falcons host the Chicago Bears this weekend for what should be an exciting matchup between two proud and scrappy cities with middling football teams.

  • And so, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann volunteered to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans on Sunday.

Here's Justin:

🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. French onion, ranch, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several kinds of cheese, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crockpot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.

Justin’s thought bubble: "Bears fans have circled this game on the calendar because former GM Ryan Pace is now with the Falcons. We'd like nothing more than to get a win over the guy who drafted Mitch Trubisky."

Here are our recommendations for ATL-friendly hor d'oeuvres to Justin.

