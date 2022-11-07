37 mins ago - Politics

The go-to bar orders for Georgia's top candidates

Emma Hurt
Illustration of a cocktail sitting on a coaster that looks like a vote campaign button.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It's the day before the midterms. You've been bombarded with Senate and gubernatorial candidates' arguments for months — on the airwaves and in your mailbox. You probably know more about them than you might care to know.

What they're drinking: On this Election Eve, we wanted to tell you something you probably don't know: their go-to drinks at a bar. So Axios asked them all that question, which they were not expecting.

Stacey Abrams (D)

When your reporter said she had a "fun question" for Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate responded: "No one has ever asked me a fun question."

  • But she did in fact answer: "A Shirley Temple, no ice. I don't drink alcohol."
  • "Okay, that was actually kind of fun," she added.
Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Kemp did not hesitate: "Oh. Cold Budweiser. No question."

  • "Not Bud Light?" your reporter followed up.
  • "No. High-test," he answered.
  • His wife, Marty, nodded in agreement behind him.
Herschel Walker (R)

Walker, who doesn't drink alcohol, said his go-to is just a "regular Coke."

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D)

First, he said with a smile: "You're going to ask a pastor that?"

  • When your intrepid reporter insisted that yes, she was serious, he answered: "Chardonnay, if you've got white. Or if you've got red, a nice cab."
  • "And if all you have is water ... I can do a little trick for you," he added.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more