The go-to bar orders for Georgia's top candidates
It's the day before the midterms. You've been bombarded with Senate and gubernatorial candidates' arguments for months — on the airwaves and in your mailbox. You probably know more about them than you might care to know.
What they're drinking: On this Election Eve, we wanted to tell you something you probably don't know: their go-to drinks at a bar. So Axios asked them all that question, which they were not expecting.
Stacey Abrams (D)
When your reporter said she had a "fun question" for Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate responded: "No one has ever asked me a fun question."
- But she did in fact answer: "A Shirley Temple, no ice. I don't drink alcohol."
- "Okay, that was actually kind of fun," she added.
Gov. Brian Kemp (R)
Kemp did not hesitate: "Oh. Cold Budweiser. No question."
- "Not Bud Light?" your reporter followed up.
- "No. High-test," he answered.
- His wife, Marty, nodded in agreement behind him.
Herschel Walker (R)
Walker, who doesn't drink alcohol, said his go-to is just a "regular Coke."
- But we got another tidbit from his wife, Julie: His Starbucks order is "a strawberry açaí refresher — with water, not lemonade."
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D)
First, he said with a smile: "You're going to ask a pastor that?"
- When your intrepid reporter insisted that yes, she was serious, he answered: "Chardonnay, if you've got white. Or if you've got red, a nice cab."
- "And if all you have is water ... I can do a little trick for you," he added.
