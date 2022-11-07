It's the day before the midterms. You've been bombarded with Senate and gubernatorial candidates' arguments for months — on the airwaves and in your mailbox. You probably know more about them than you might care to know.

What they're drinking: On this Election Eve, we wanted to tell you something you probably don't know: their go-to drinks at a bar. So Axios asked them all that question, which they were not expecting.

Stacey Abrams (D)

When your reporter said she had a "fun question" for Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate responded: "No one has ever asked me a fun question."

But she did in fact answer: "A Shirley Temple, no ice. I don't drink alcohol."

"Okay, that was actually kind of fun," she added.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Kemp did not hesitate: "Oh. Cold Budweiser. No question."

"Not Bud Light?" your reporter followed up.

"No. High-test," he answered.

His wife, Marty, nodded in agreement behind him.

Herschel Walker (R)

Walker, who doesn't drink alcohol, said his go-to is just a "regular Coke."

But we got another tidbit from his wife, Julie: His Starbucks order is "a strawberry açaí refresher — with water, not lemonade."

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D)

First, he said with a smile: "You're going to ask a pastor that?"