NFA Burgers plans to build new space in Dunwoody
NFA Burgers is all grown up and moving out of the Dunwoody gas station it's called home since 2019. But the beloved and ever-busy burger joint isn't going far.
What's happening: Owner Billy Kramer has filed plans to build a new 600 square-foot home for NFA attached to the Chamblee Dunwoody Road gas station.
Catch up quick: After slinging burgers on a pop-up basis at Battle and Brew in Sandy Springs and Galla's Pizza in Chamblee, Kramer set up shop in a small cafe at the Chevron station just a few miles from his house. Fans followed.
- Since then, burger fans have made pilgrimages to revere (and eat) the double-stacked burger punched up with melted American cheese, pickles, mustard and Kramer's "sassy" sauce.
Zoom out: Gas station food has moved past blistered hot dogs languishing on rollers under heat lamps. If you haven’t explored metro Atlanta's gas station taquerias, you haven't been living.
Of note: By expanding the space Kramer can also expand the menu (he's working on a smoked chicken sandwich with Grand Champion BBQ's Robert Owens) and, per Eater Atlanta, studying alcohol options.
What's next: The spot could be up and running by next spring, Kramer's team says.
