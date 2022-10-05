Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Georgia ranks 29th in the country for voting access, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal.

What's happening: Georgia dropped four slots from 2020 to its current ranking after its Republican-led voting policy overhaul, which shrunk the total dropbox locations, added photo ID requirements to absentee ballots and banned the distribution of food and water near polling places.

Yes, but: Georgia is still in the middle of the pack nationally. New Hampshire ranked last, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas and Wisconsin.

What they're saying: Georgia Secretary of State spokesman Mike Hassinger suggested to the New York Times that the provision against line warming — the practice of giving voters waiting in line food and drink — shouldn't have been included. "Is it really that much harder to vote if you don't get a snack while you're waiting?" he said.

"More Georgians are turning out to vote," he added. "Their votes are getting counted. Our results are accurate because of the security measures we have in place, and people trust them."

Be smart: The deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday, Oct.11. New voters can register here.

Check your existing registration is up to date here