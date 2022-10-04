One year ago Tuesday, we pressed send on the first-ever issue of Axios Atlanta.

Thus began a wild journey covering the city, region and state we call home — one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences a journalist can have.

By the numbers: Over the past year, Axios Atlanta has delivered 263 newsletters, published more than 800 stories, and signed up more than 80,000 subscribers, according to our data wizards.

Catch up quick: We've tapped our nearly 40 collective years of reporting experience to help you make sense of the area.

Zoom out: Metro Atlanta is a hodgepodge of contrasts and challenges: a place with an unquenchable appetite to grow but not lose the people and places that keep it Atlanta.

Why it matters: Local media holds the government accountable, highlights important events and spotlights notable achievements, and strengthens residents' bonds with the place they call home.

It's also in the middle of an exciting and challenging time of reinvention, self-reflection and experimentation. On the day Axios Atlanta was published, Axios Local was in 11 cities. By the end of this year, we will be in 30.

You're on that trip with us. We're glad you're here.

Our favorite stories

Here's a brief look at some — but not all — of our most memorable pieces.

Kristal explored the future of Kennesaw, the Cobb school board allowing non-police employees to carry firearms on campus, and the words of warning from Fulton's embattled elections director.

explored the future of Kennesaw, the Cobb school board allowing non-police employees to carry firearms on campus, and the words of warning from Fulton's embattled elections director. Emma alerted you to the fraught early rollout of the governor's $350 cash assistance payments, assessed a new Republican strategy against Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Mark Kelly with one of our Phoenix colleagues and explained why Macon is actually cool.

alerted you to the fraught early rollout of the governor's $350 cash assistance payments, assessed a new Republican strategy against Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Mark Kelly with one of our Phoenix colleagues and explained why Macon is actually cool. Thomas probed a metal processing plant handling hazardous waste near a waterway and school, toured the Buckhead jeweler creating hip-hop's brightest bling and waxed poetic about the one and only Corey Tower.

So, what's next?

Zoom out: Metro Atlanta added 65,000 people from 2021 to 2022, bringing the population to 5.1 million. Say "we full" all you want, but the truth is that we're not.

There is plenty of room to grow and stories to cover.

First up: Early voting starts on Oct. 17. You’ll have an Axios voter's guide to help break down the races and issues at play.

Yes, and: Look for deep looks at city politics, education, pollution and… an internet mystery. Along with photos of food.

Yes, and and: Meetups and events! Thanks to vaccines, lockdowns and mandates are less likely, making it easier to plan in-person events.

Our first is a summit planned for later this month. And expect an informal meet and greet where we just might buy you one beer.

Most important: What do you want to see? What stories will help you be the best Atlantan you can be?