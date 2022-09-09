Atlanta pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Most people in Atlanta and around the world have only known one British monarch and her 70-year reign ended Thursday.

Driving the news: The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her eldest son is now King Charles III, 73.

Why it matters: The Queen's death is a major international event, with officials around Georgia – from Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council to Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Jimmy Carter – issuing statements expressing sadness over her death.

It's also a somber moment for the folks at The Corner Shop on Marietta Square. The store, which sells British goods and groceries, has been a gathering spot when any type of royal news breaks and Thursday was no different, manager Lyn Baker told Axios.

What's happening: Several people stopped by the store to share their condolences, purchase British flags and "have that connection with home," said Baker, a UK native.

Baker told Axios she had BBC radio playing in her shop throughout the day, and realized the Queen passed when the UK national anthem began to play.

What they're saying: "I have a tremendous respect for the queen," she said. "I think she was an amazing lady. She was very hardworking, very dedicated to the country and (led) a life of service."

Baker told Axios the Queen was well respected because she never looked down on people and that her legacy will stretch into the future.

"I think she's really set a high bar. I don't think the country has ever had a monarch like her."

Did you know? When he was a prince, Charles gave a speech to the Georgia General Assembly during his visit to Atlanta in 1977.

The World Athletes Monument at Pershing Point in Midtown was a gift from Charles and was dedicated to the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Charles, along with Godfather of Soul James Brown, attended a UGA football game in 1977 when the Bulldogs took on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Of note: The British Consulate General in Atlanta is making available a condolence book in the lobby of the Georgia-Pacific Center in Downtown.