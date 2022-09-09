If you want a home in Atlanta, you might need a raise.

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/Axios

Metro Atlanta homebuyers make more money than they did before the pandemic — but it's not nearly enough to keep up with the surge in home prices.

By the numbers: The median income for metro Atlanta homebuyers in 2021 was $94,000, up 13% from 2019, according to a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.

Meanwhile, median home prices surged 40% during that time, the analysis says.

The average home costs around $380,000 today, according to Georgia MLS.

What's happening: Remote workers have been moving from pricey job centers and intensifying homebuying competition, with their higher salaries, in many previously inexpensive cities.

Threat level: The trend isn't slowing down. The number of buyers nationwide looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, Redfin reported.

Rising interest rates, inflation and permanent work from home pushed even more home shoppers to look for more affordable cities.

More than 12,500 active listings were on Georgia's market in August, nearly double the number the same time last year, MLS says.

Zoom in: Of Redfin users searching for homes in metro Atlanta, 20% were from outside of the area in the first quarter of 2022.

Just under 12% of those searches were coming from folks in the New York City metro area, followed by Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The latest: The median home price in Atlanta continues to climb, even as home sales slowed.