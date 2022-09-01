Most Georgia children likely had COVID-19, according to CDC

​​

Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Between 80%–86% of Georgia children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to recent estimates from the CDC.

The national average is 80%.

What's happening: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey in August.

Of note: Only 3% of Georgia children ages 4 and under have gotten at least one dose, according to the state department of public health's COVID vaccine dashboard.

The percentage of young people who received at least one dose rises the older they get. 43% of 10-14 year-olds have received one dose.

That number rises to 56% of young adults ages 15 to 19.

Yes, but: When it comes to an additional dose for the same age group, however, the percentage drops to just under 14%.

Zoom out: Georgia has reported nearly 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 32,000 confirmed deaths. There are a reported 17,000 Georgians in the ICU with the virus now.

What we're watching: As children return to child care and school settings, the cases may increase again with the latest, more transmissible Omicron variants.