Most Georgia children likely had COVID-19, according to CDC
Between 80%–86% of Georgia children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to recent estimates from the CDC.
- The national average is 80%.
What's happening: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey in August.
Of note: Only 3% of Georgia children ages 4 and under have gotten at least one dose, according to the state department of public health's COVID vaccine dashboard.
- The percentage of young people who received at least one dose rises the older they get. 43% of 10-14 year-olds have received one dose.
- That number rises to 56% of young adults ages 15 to 19.
Yes, but: When it comes to an additional dose for the same age group, however, the percentage drops to just under 14%.
Zoom out: Georgia has reported nearly 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 32,000 confirmed deaths. There are a reported 17,000 Georgians in the ICU with the virus now.
What we're watching: As children return to child care and school settings, the cases may increase again with the latest, more transmissible Omicron variants.
