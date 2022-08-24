The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine
In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team.
BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!"
- Of course, they've replaced the A with an ice cream cone, so it’s "For the 🍦"
Flashback: Last year, Braves management put a soft serve machine in the clubhouse midseason, and players joked that it was key to their World Series run.
- But when they returned for the 2022 season, the machine was gone.
Earlier this month, catcher Travis d'Arnaud asked general manager Alex Anthopoulos if they could have a new one.
- Anthopoulos responded last week with a challenge: "I said if you guys win three out of four against the Mets, the ice cream machine is back," Anthopoulos told Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.
Pulling that lever: The Braves won the first two games of the series, then lost the third.
- In the fourth, Atlanta took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth. The Mets put a runner on second, and the soft serve machine was in jeopardy.
- But when closer Kenley Jansen got the save on a groundout, he walked toward d’Arnaud and mimed the motion of pouring himself some soft serve.
Why it matters: Professional athletes are just like us! Who among us hasn't used ice cream as motivation to get things done?
- And now you can wear a T-shirt to mark the moment.
