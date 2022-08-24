The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine

In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team.

BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!"

Of course, they've replaced the A with an ice cream cone, so it’s "For the 🍦"

Flashback: Last year, Braves management put a soft serve machine in the clubhouse midseason, and players joked that it was key to their World Series run.

But when they returned for the 2022 season, the machine was gone.

Earlier this month, catcher Travis d'Arnaud asked general manager Alex Anthopoulos if they could have a new one.

Anthopoulos responded last week with a challenge: "I said if you guys win three out of four against the Mets, the ice cream machine is back," Anthopoulos told Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

Pulling that lever: The Braves won the first two games of the series, then lost the third.

In the fourth, Atlanta took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth. The Mets put a runner on second, and the soft serve machine was in jeopardy.

But when closer Kenley Jansen got the save on a groundout, he walked toward d’Arnaud and mimed the motion of pouring himself some soft serve.

Why it matters: Professional athletes are just like us! Who among us hasn't used ice cream as motivation to get things done?