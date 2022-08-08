Screen time with Elana Meyers Taylor

You already know that Elana Meyers Taylor is a five-time Olympic medalist in bobsledding, but are you aware she's also a passionate advocate for people with developmental disabilities?

Driving the news: The Smyrna resident was recently appointed to the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, which advocates for policies for people facing those challenges.

What they're saying: Taylor, whose 2-year-old son Nico has Down's Syndrome, said it's important to have resources for people with developmental disabilities and for society to create environments that are inclusive to them.

"Inclusive environments really change everything for the better," she said. "They change the way we view the world. They change the way we interact with the world."

Taylor shared with Axios how she keeps up with what's happening.

📲 First tap of the day: Text messages.

"Usually, there’s a lot of them. I silence them overnight because I don't want to be woken up early."

💻 Throughout the day: NPR's podcast "Up First," "The Daily" by the New York Times and checking social media.

📺 Currently streaming: It used to be "Grey’s Anatomy," but I don't really watch much TV.

🎵 Playlist: Beyonce's new album, "Renaissance."

🎙️ Podcasts: "The Lucky Few," which features people with Down's Syndrome, and some sports-related podcasts.

📚 Bedside table: I’m in a Literati book club, so it's a lot of different books about race and culture, but they're fictional books.

💃🏽 Unplug? I dance with my son.