Public meetings that rarely get coverage or community input will now have a set of eyes keeping watch, thanks to a new initiative by community-led journalism nonprofit Canopy Atlanta.

Why it matters: Local and state governments' schedules are packed with hum-drum meetings in hard-to-find rooms where officials craft policy on public safety, property taxes and everyday issues like trash pick-ups.

These meetings have a staggering effect on our lives and even during the days of massive newsrooms, coverage of them was rare or non-existent. Transparency breeds accountability.

What's happening: This fall, Canopy Atlanta will launch a local arm of the Documenters Network.

Details: Created by Chicago-based nonprofit City Bureau, the program trains and pays residents to attend meetings and write about what happens, regardless of whether it's minutiae or monumental.

The notes will be edited and fact-checked by Canopy Atlanta's staff and uploaded to a public database.

What they're saying: "It's the right time to bring the Documenters Network to metro Atlanta — a place of sometimes-confusing layers of government, where elections impact national outcomes, and where residents are eager to learn more about and serve their communities," Sonam Vashi, Canopy Atlanta co-founder and co-director, said in a statement.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2020, Canopy Atlanta goes into communities to teach residents how to tell their own stories.

The nonprofit's team and paid experienced journalists partner with residents to share how to pick story ideas, report and research, and write.

What's next: More details about the launch of this initiative are expected this summer. Sign up for Canopy Atlanta's newsletter to follow along.

Or, let them know you're interested in becoming a Documenter.

Disclosure: Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley has mentored a Canopy Atlanta fellow on a volunteer basis and donated to the nonprofit.