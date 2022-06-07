Georgia confirms its first monkeypox case

Georgia has its first official case of monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed after further testing of last week's suspected case.

The news was confirmed to Axios Monday by the Department of Public Health.

What’s happening: The patient, a Georgia man, had a history of international travel and remains in isolation at home. He tested positive last week for the orthopoxvirus, which is associated with smallpox and monkeypox.

The state began monitoring his symptoms and contact tracing last week with his orthopoxvirus diagnosis.

The big picture: At least 24 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the U.S. since Sunday, according to the CDC, as worldwide cases surpass 1,000.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that can cause serious viral illness, DC Health says. It can spread via close contact with an infected person.

Other cases have been found in states including Florida, California, Virginia and New York.

Be smart: More than two years into a pandemic, news of yet another circulating disease can be scary. However, monkeypox, while a serious illness, has been known to scientists since the 1950s.