Georgia confirms its first monkeypox case
Georgia has its first official case of monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed after further testing of last week's suspected case.
- The news was confirmed to Axios Monday by the Department of Public Health.
What’s happening: The patient, a Georgia man, had a history of international travel and remains in isolation at home. He tested positive last week for the orthopoxvirus, which is associated with smallpox and monkeypox.
- The state began monitoring his symptoms and contact tracing last week with his orthopoxvirus diagnosis.
The big picture: At least 24 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the U.S. since Sunday, according to the CDC, as worldwide cases surpass 1,000.
- Monkeypox is a rare disease that can cause serious viral illness, DC Health says. It can spread via close contact with an infected person.
- Other cases have been found in states including Florida, California, Virginia and New York.
Be smart: More than two years into a pandemic, news of yet another circulating disease can be scary. However, monkeypox, while a serious illness, has been known to scientists since the 1950s.
- Symptoms include fever, headache, aches and swollen lymph nodes. While the risk to the public is low, anyone with a new, unexplained skin rash or anyone who has been in close contact with someone with a similar rash should contact their health care provider.
