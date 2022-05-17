5 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta

Maxwell Millington
Agua de Valencia at Eclipse di Luna in Atlanta
Photo: Courtesy of Eclipse di Luna

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.

1. STK Atlanta

Happy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9.

Tacos and wine at STK in Atlanta
Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta
2. Eclipse Di Luna

Get half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.

  • Address: 764 Miami Circle NE (Buckhead) and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE (Dunwoody)
3. The Iberian Pig

Weekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.

Charcuterie board at The Iberian Pig
Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig
