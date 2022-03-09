Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new face will soon lead one of Georgia’s largest universities.

Driving the news: Kathy “Kat” Schwaig is the sole finalist for president of Kennesaw State University, the University System of Georgia announced Tuesday.

Schwaig was named interim president in April 2021 after Pamela Whitten stepped down to become president of Indiana University.

Why it matters: KSU is Georgia’s third-largest university, with 42,983 students enrolled during the fall 2021 semester.

Context: Schwaig’s appointment comes a week after the Board of Regents formally named former Gov. Sonny Perdue chancellor of the university system, a decision that has been criticized by students and faculty. His tenure begins April 1.

Schwaig has had a 20-year career at KSU. She started as a member of the faculty in 2002 and became the dean of the Michael J. Coles College of Business in 2012. She was also professor of information systems and KSU’s provost.

What they’re saying: Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said Schwaig “has a clear vision to serve students and promote the university’s academic excellence while strengthening its research and service missions.”

Of note: If approved, Schwaig will be KSU’s third president in about six years. Before Whitten joined the university in mid-2018, former Georgia Attorney General and Cobb Commission Chair Sam Olens was president from October 2016 to February 2018.

What's next: The Board of Regents could formally appoint Schwaig to the position by next week.