How to recognize Ahmaud Arbery Day in Atlanta

This year, the Georgia House adopted a resolution declaring Feb. 23 to be Ahmaud Arbery Day. It encourages people to run 2.23 miles in Arbery’s honor annually.

Here are some other ways Georgians are remembering Arbery today:

Marietta Square: The Cobb County District Attorney’s office, which prosecuted Arbery’s murderers, is hosting a prayer vigil at 2pm.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights: The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, created by Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper Jones, is hosting a remembrance event at the museum at 10:30am featuring Cooper Jones.

Ahmaud Arbery Park: The Glynn County Commission has renamed a Brunswick park where Arbery was once nearly tased by a police officer after the Brunswick native. Commissioner Allen Booker is hosting a soft dedication of the newly named Ahmaud Arbery Park at 4:15pm.

Satilla Shores: The Transformative Justice Coalition has organized a day of remembrance, including a prayer vigil at the site of Arbery’s murder in Satilla Shores around the time he died, at 1pm, and a candlelight vigil at a mural of Arbery in Brunswick at 5pm.