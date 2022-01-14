Chance of wintry mix this weekend in Atlanta

Hey, Kristal here!

The predictions are all over the place, but one thing is clear about the weather system moving into north Georgia late tomorrow evening: Some areas should get some winter precipitation.

Why it matters: Any mention of winter weather moving into Atlanta leads to y’all panic-buying bread and milk (please don't do that). If snow or ice sticks, everything shuts down and our attempts at driving become viral gold on social media.

What they’re saying: National Weather Service forecaster Dylan Lusk told Axios Thursday that models still show ​​“a fair amount of uncertainty around what we’re going to get and how much we’re going to get.”

At this point, Lusk said NWS is pretty confident that the northeast Georgia mountains will see some winter weather.

Lusk said the event could dump up to several inches of snow or ice into the area – or it could be a combination of both.

The possibility of winter weather could stretch south to as far as Athens and west to include parts of northwest Georgia and the outer fringes of metro Atlanta.

“If you live in those areas, you definitely need to be prepared if something happens and keep a close eye on the forecast,” Lusk said.

What about Atlanta? Areas around Atlanta could see some winter precipitation as well as rain, which could be heavy at times. It’s still up in the air as to how much snow or ice we’ll see and if it will accumulate, Lusk said.

Reality check: This is Georgia, where we can experience the four seasons in one week and meteorologists constantly stress that weather forecasts are not set in stone.

Be smart: To stay in the know, like and follow the National Weather Service - Atlanta Twitter and Facebook and tune into local broadcast networks to get up-to-date information on when the precipitation will start to fall.

Of note: Now is a good time to learn how to find your county on a map.

Kristal’s thought bubble: As long as we don’t have another snowmageddon or icepocalypse, I’m good.