1 hour ago - News
Georgia's senators' first taps of the day
Emma Hurt
Senator Warnock and Ossoff pose for a selfie with a voter
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Yesterday we brought you a Screen Time segment with Atlanta-based comedian David Perdue.

Today we bring you breaking news from Georgia's senators of nearly a year, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock:

Both vow they don't start their days by checking their phones.

  • (Do we believe them? You decide, dear readers.)

Warnock says he greets his day with prayer.

  • "I try to go into my devotional space before all of the other things invade," he told Axios.
  • Warnock, who has been in the ministry for nearly three decades, served as pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning in 2005, and he continues to preach there on Sundays.

📱When he does pick up his phone, he goes for emails first.

  • "Usually, I’ve already got a text message from [my communications director] Michael," he said.

Ossoff says his policy is "I don’t look at my phone until I have meditated and started my day."

  • A longtime meditation devotee, the now-senator got all his campaign staff subscriptions to the meditation app "Headspace" last year.

📱What does he check first when he does pick up his phone?

  • "It’s the text channel from my wife, who is often getting home from her overnight shift. At least that’s what she’s been doing for the last six weeks."
  • Ossoff's wife, Alisha Kramer, is an OB-GYN resident at Grady Hospital.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more