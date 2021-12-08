Georgia's senators' first taps of the day
Yesterday we brought you a Screen Time segment with Atlanta-based comedian David Perdue.
Today we bring you breaking news from Georgia's senators of nearly a year, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock:
Both vow they don't start their days by checking their phones.
- (Do we believe them? You decide, dear readers.)
Warnock says he greets his day with prayer.
- "I try to go into my devotional space before all of the other things invade," he told Axios.
- Warnock, who has been in the ministry for nearly three decades, served as pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning in 2005, and he continues to preach there on Sundays.
📱When he does pick up his phone, he goes for emails first.
- "Usually, I’ve already got a text message from [my communications director] Michael," he said.
Ossoff says his policy is "I don’t look at my phone until I have meditated and started my day."
- A longtime meditation devotee, the now-senator got all his campaign staff subscriptions to the meditation app "Headspace" last year.
📱What does he check first when he does pick up his phone?
- "It’s the text channel from my wife, who is often getting home from her overnight shift. At least that’s what she’s been doing for the last six weeks."
- Ossoff's wife, Alisha Kramer, is an OB-GYN resident at Grady Hospital.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.