Georgia's senators' first taps of the day

Yesterday we brought you a Screen Time segment with Atlanta-based comedian David Perdue.

Today we bring you breaking news from Georgia's senators of nearly a year, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock:

Both vow they don't start their days by checking their phones.

(Do we believe them? You decide, dear readers.)

Warnock says he greets his day with prayer.

"I try to go into my devotional space before all of the other things invade," he told Axios.

Warnock, who has been in the ministry for nearly three decades, served as pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning in 2005, and he continues to preach there on Sundays.

📱When he does pick up his phone, he goes for emails first.

"Usually, I’ve already got a text message from [my communications director] Michael," he said.

Ossoff says his policy is "I don’t look at my phone until I have meditated and started my day."

A longtime meditation devotee, the now-senator got all his campaign staff subscriptions to the meditation app "Headspace" last year.

📱What does he check first when he does pick up his phone?