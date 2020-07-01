24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Local head of Black chamber of commerce: Small business needs legislatures' support

Screenshot: Axios Events

Small businesses will need the legislatures' "in providing low-barrier opportunities for funding and financing" of new ventures, Camille Carter, president of the Madison (Wis.) Black Chamber of Commerce, told Axios' Kim Hart during a virtual event on Wednesday.

What Carter is saying: "We are really needing to work in alignment with our legislatures and our financial institutions to find additional pathways and ways in which we can fund businesses to rejump the commerce."

  • Carter said she has seen some businesses have their credit damaged during the coronavirus pandemic, and they will need more assistance "during these times of economic peril."

Watch: Small business recovery during the pandemic

Axios will host a conversation on how the coronavirus outbreak has upended Wisconsin's small businesses, featuring Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camille Carter and Timber Hill Winery owner Amanda Stefl.

We'll unpack how these businesses have pivoted, innovated and used digital tools in their path to recovery.

Former FDA chief: 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CNBC Wednesday that the United States is likely only diagnosing one in 10 new coronavirus infections and that between 400,000 and 500,000 Americans may be contracting the virus every day.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in June that the country's total number of infections may be closer to more than 23 million — or around 10x the 2.3 million confirmed cases at the time.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 10,512,383 — Total deaths: 512,331 — Total recoveries — 5,38,249Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,638,338 — Total deaths: 127,485 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. States: Arizona reports record new coronavirus cases and deaths ahead of Pence visit.
  5. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
