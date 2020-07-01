Local head of Black chamber of commerce: Small business needs legislatures' support
Screenshot: Axios Events
Small businesses will need the legislatures' "in providing low-barrier opportunities for funding and financing" of new ventures, Camille Carter, president of the Madison (Wis.) Black Chamber of Commerce, told Axios' Kim Hart during a virtual event on Wednesday.
What Carter is saying: "We are really needing to work in alignment with our legislatures and our financial institutions to find additional pathways and ways in which we can fund businesses to rejump the commerce."
- Carter said she has seen some businesses have their credit damaged during the coronavirus pandemic, and they will need more assistance "during these times of economic peril."