Gen Zers are about half as likely as millennials to watch sports often, and twice as likely to never watch, according to a new Morning Consult survey.

Why it matters: Only 53% of the 1,000 Gen Zers surveyed considered themselves sports fans — compared with 63% of U.S. adults and 69% of millennials — highlighting how the media model upon which the sports business is built could crumble in the years ahead.