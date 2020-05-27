26 mins ago - Technology

LinkedIn shares tech for detecting bias in hiring

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

LinkedIn announced Tuesday that it is sharing the approach it uses to ensure that its new products don't inadvertently worsen existing societal inequalities.

The big picture: The Microsoft-owned platform has been working to ensure that it serves all job seekers, not just the socially well-connected.

Driving the news: The "Project Every Member" process was developed after last year’s launch of an "instant job notifications" feature.

  • Initiatives tied to the process include those push notifications; more tools to familiarize new members with the site; and features aimed at ensuring the LinkedIn platform works equally well regardless of the quality of a user's internet connection or device.
  • LinkedIn says it launched the notifications feature that kicked off the broader process to counterbalance the fact that those who apply to a job within the first few days are more likely to be seen by a recruiter.

What they're saying: "We found this feature had a significant equalizing effect — it matched the right job to the right people, regardless of their engagement on the platform or the breadth and depth of their connections," LinkedIn SVP Ryan Roslansky said in a blog post.

  • "Push notifications helped every job seeker — not just those who are privileged with high social capital — to apply for the jobs they were qualified for and to be seen."

Fauci: Data is “really quite evident” against hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus

Anthony Fauci told CNN Wednesday that the scientific data "is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy" of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.

Driving the news: The comments came in response to news that France on Wednesday banned the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus, after a large retrospective study in The Lancet found an increased risk of heart problems and death among coronavirus patients who took the anti-malarial drug.

Trump has turned Big Tech's speech rules into a political football

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter made headlines Tuesday after labeling two election-related tweets from President Trump as potentially misleading — the company’s first action against the president’s tweets, which often test its policies on misinformation and abuse.

The big picture: Twitter's unprecedented move, which swiftly drew Trump's fury, was just one of four controversies over the last 24 hours involving tech platforms grappling with free speech issues. And all of them, Axios' Sara Fischer and I report, reflect what a partisan issue the policing of social media content has become.

Inside the changing millennial home

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the first millennials approach 40, the way the generation has defined home continues a decades-long transformation of the stereotypical American family, according to a new analysis by Pew Research Center.

The big picture: For the largest living generation, trends that began with Generation X and Baby Boomers have become the new norm — including living with parents deep into adulthood, sharing homes with partners without marriage, single-parenting and delayed childbirth.

