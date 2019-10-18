Stories

What I'm driving: A look at the 2020 Lincoln Aviator

The back of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator
My favorite view of the Lincoln Aviator

My latest ride is the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, the luxury brand's first midsize three-row SUV.

The big picture: Lincoln is making an impressive comeback, with a fresh lineup of new models that emphasize what it calls "effortless luxury."

It's not trying to match European carmakers on performance. Instead, it's successfully carving out its own niche as a stress-free oasis.

  • One example: The 30-way power adjustable heated and cooled front seats come with a relaxing massage feature for your back, hips and thighs.

Details: You can get the Aviator with a smooth 400-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 or opt for the Grand Touring model, a plug-in hybrid.

  • I drove both, but preferred the gasoline version over the plug-in hybrid, which felt sluggish dragging around an additional 800 pounds.
  • Convenient new technology lets you use your phone as a key to unlock or start the vehicle without a traditional key.
  • An adaptive suspension uses a forward-facing camera to spot potholes or speed bumps, adjusting the ride as necessary.
  • Lincoln's CoPilot 360 driver-assistance feature comes standard with lane-keeping, blindspot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and automatic high beams.
  • If you upgrade to CoPilot 360 Plus you get adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic jam assist, lane-centering technology and an automatic parking feature, among other technologies.

The bottom line: The Aviator, which ranges from $51,100 to $87,800, is a great ride for the well-to-do family.

