What I'm driving: A look at the 2020 Lincoln Aviator

It's not trying to match European carmakers on performance. Instead, it's successfully carving out its own niche as a stress-free oasis.

One example: The 30-way power adjustable heated and cooled front seats come with a relaxing massage feature for your back, hips and thighs.

Details: You can get the Aviator with a smooth 400-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 or opt for the Grand Touring model, a plug-in hybrid.

I drove both, but preferred the gasoline version over the plug-in hybrid, which felt sluggish dragging around an additional 800 pounds.

Convenient new technology lets you use your phone as a key to unlock or start the vehicle without a traditional key.

An adaptive suspension uses a forward-facing camera to spot potholes or speed bumps, adjusting the ride as necessary.

Lincoln's CoPilot 360 driver-assistance feature comes standard with lane-keeping, blindspot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and automatic high beams.

If you upgrade to CoPilot 360 Plus you get adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic jam assist, lane-centering technology and an automatic parking feature, among other technologies.

The bottom line: The Aviator, which ranges from $51,100 to $87,800, is a great ride for the well-to-do family.