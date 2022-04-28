Former student claims Liberty University mishandled sexual assault allegations

A former Liberty University student has accused the school of failing to investigate her claim of rape and allegedly retaliating against her for reporting it, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Twelve women filed a suit against Liberty University last year, accusing the school of failing to help victims of sexual assault and allegedly making the campus more dangerous through its responses, the Washington Post writes. Liberty officials at the time said the allegations were "deeply troubling, if they turn out to be true."

Details: The new lawsuit accuses the Christian university in Lynchburg, Va., of violating Title IX, and alleges the private institution has a pattern of weaponizing the student code of conduct against victims of sexual assault.

The woman claims that she did not receive academic accommodations after being assaulted and that the school did not inform the community of her assault.

Instead, university officials allegedly questioned the former student about whether she violated campus rules by attending a party where alcohol was served.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Liberty University said in an email to WashPost, "The university has not reviewed the lawsuit and therefore declines to make a specific, public comment on the suit at this time. Liberty University will certainly address these claims in court."