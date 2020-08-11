Liberty University appoints acting president as Falwell placed on indefinite leave

Liberty University said in a statement Monday that Jerry Prevo would become its acting president after Jerry Falwell Jr. "agreed to an indefinite leave of absence."

Driving the news: The school announced Friday that Falwell was stepping away from the roles as university president and chancellor following fallout from the Trump ally posting a photo of himself with unzipped pants and an arm around a woman on social media.

The university's honor code strictly prohibits students from having "sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage," and recommends they dress with "appropriateness" and "modesty."

What they're saying: "Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ," Prevo said in a statement.

Of note: Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board chair since 2003. He has stepped aside from that role ahead of becoming acting president on Aug. 17, per the statement.