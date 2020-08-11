29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Liberty University appoints acting president as Falwell placed on indefinite leave

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. during July's Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Liberty University said in a statement Monday that Jerry Prevo would become its acting president after Jerry Falwell Jr. "agreed to an indefinite leave of absence."

Driving the news: The school announced Friday that Falwell was stepping away from the roles as university president and chancellor following fallout from the Trump ally posting a photo of himself with unzipped pants and an arm around a woman on social media.

  • The university's honor code strictly prohibits students from having "sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage," and recommends they dress with "appropriateness" and "modesty."

What they're saying: "Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ," Prevo said in a statement.

Of note: Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board chair since 2003. He has stepped aside from that role ahead of becoming acting president on Aug. 17, per the statement.

  • He recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, after serving that community for 47 years.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 20,014,574 — Total deaths: 734,755 — Total recoveries — 12,222,744Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 5,089,416 — Total deaths: 163,425 — Total recoveries: 1,670,755 — Total tests: 62,513,174Map.
  3. Politics: Trump claims he would have not called for Obama to resign over 160,000 virus deathsHouse will not hold votes until Sept. 14 unless stimulus deal is reached.
  4. Business: Richer Americans are more comfortable eating out.
  5. Public health: 5 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week — A dual coronavirus and flu threat is set to deliver a winter from hell.
  6. Sports: The cost of kids losing gym class — College football is on the brink.
  7. World: Europe's CDC recommends new restrictions amid "true resurgence in cases."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Trump admin: Jimmy Lai's arrest marks Beijing's "latest violation" on Hong Kong

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai at the Next Digital offices in Hong Kong in June. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement Monday night the Trump administration is "deeply troubled" by the arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai on suspicion of "collusion with foreign powers."

Why it matters: The arrest Monday of the most prominent person under the new national security law that gives Beijing more powers over the former British colony comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A big hiring pledge from New York CEOs

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Leaders of more than two dozen of the New York City area's largest employers — including JPMorgan Chase, Ernst & Young, IBM, McKinsey & Company and Accenture — aim to hire 100,000 low-income residents and people of color by 2030 and will help prep them for tech jobs.

Why it matters: As the city's economy has boomed, many New Yorkers have been left behind — particularly during the pandemic. The hiring initiative marks an unusual pact among firms, some of them competitors, to address systemic unemployment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow